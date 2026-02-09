Rare giant phantom jellyfish filmed off Argentina's coast
Scientists just caught the giant phantom jellyfish on film off Argentina's coast—a super rare sighting, since this deep-sea creature has only been seen alive about 100 times worldwide.
The footage was captured in December 2025 by a team led by Maria Emilia Bravo using a remote-operated robot at 250 meters deep.
The jellyfish is not the only discovery
This jellyfish is massive—its bell can be a meter wide and its arms stretch as long as a school bus.
The team also spotted a medusafish hanging out near the jellyfish's bell, marking the first time this kind of partnership has been seen in Patagonian waters.
On top of that, they found 28 possible new species and the biggest Bathelia candida coral reef ever recorded here.
New insights into deep-sea ecosystem
These discoveries give scientists fresh clues about life in Patagonian waters and how these mysterious creatures fit into their ecosystem.
The team even uncovered a major cold seep, showing there's still so much to learn beneath Argentina's waves.