Rare giant phantom jellyfish filmed off Argentina's coast

The jellyfish is not the only discovery

This jellyfish is massive—its bell can be a meter wide and its arms stretch as long as a school bus.

The team also spotted a medusafish hanging out near the jellyfish's bell, marking the first time this kind of partnership has been seen in Patagonian waters.

On top of that, they found 28 possible new species and the biggest Bathelia candida coral reef ever recorded here.