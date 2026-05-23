Rare hantavirus outbreak on MV Hondius kills 3, sickens passengers Technology May 23, 2026

A rare hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship led to three passengers dying and several others getting sick.

The illness was already unfolding when a British passenger was evacuated to and admitted to a Johannesburg hospital with severe symptoms, after two elderly Dutch passengers had already died, with little alarm among the passengers on board.