Rare hantavirus outbreak on MV Hondius kills 3, sickens passengers
Technology
A rare hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship led to three passengers dying and several others getting sick.
The illness was already unfolding when a British passenger was evacuated to and admitted to a Johannesburg hospital with severe symptoms, after two elderly Dutch passengers had already died, with little alarm among the passengers on board.
Rodent exposure suspected, Andes strain confirmed
Tests ruled out common causes like bird flu, so experts suspected rodent exposure during the voyage.
In just a day, specialists confirmed the Andes strain of hantavirus, which is unusual because it can spread person-to-person.
The World Health Organization stepped in to help manage the situation, and thankfully, the hospitalized British passenger is now improving.