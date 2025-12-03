The price hike varies from $5 to $25

Raspberry Pi raises prices as AI demand inflates RAM costs

By Mudit Dube 11:59 am Dec 03, 202511:59 am

Raspberry Pi, the popular maker of single-board computers, has announced a price hike on many single-board computers. The increase varies from $5 to $25 depending on the model and RAM size. The 16GB version of Compute Module 5 will now cost $20 more, starting at $140. The move comes as a response to the rising costs of memory components due to increased demand from the AI industry.