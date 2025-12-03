New nasal spray could change the fight against whooping cough

Why BPZE1 matters now

Current vaccines don't stop the spread or last for life, which is tough since whooping cough can be deadly for babies—in 2024 alone, 11 infants died in England.

Professor Robert Read, who led the study, says if further trials go well, BPZE1 could make a big difference.

Plus, it could be used for adults too—not just kids and pregnant women—which Public health minister Ashley Dalton called a "major breakthrough."