New nasal spray could change the fight against whooping cough
Technology
A new nasal spray vaccine called BPZE1 is showing real promise in protecting people from whooping cough, especially as cases have surged in England with around 15,000 infections in 2024.
Unlike old vaccines, this one works by stopping the bacteria from hanging out in your nose and throat—so it might give longer-lasting protection.
Why BPZE1 matters now
Current vaccines don't stop the spread or last for life, which is tough since whooping cough can be deadly for babies—in 2024 alone, 11 infants died in England.
Professor Robert Read, who led the study, says if further trials go well, BPZE1 could make a big difference.
Plus, it could be used for adults too—not just kids and pregnant women—which Public health minister Ashley Dalton called a "major breakthrough."