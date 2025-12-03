Plastic pollution could double by 2040, says new report

A new study warns that by 2040, the world could be dumping 280 million tons of plastic every year—basically a dump truck's worth every second. Plastic production is set to outpace waste management, making the problem even bigger.

Why it matters Plastic isn't just a trash issue—it's also a climate one.

By 2040, plastic production could pump out 58% more greenhouse gasses, becoming one of the top polluters worldwide.

Plus, over a quarter of the chemicals in plastics are potentially harmful to our health.

Health risks are real The report links plastic pollution to millions of lost healthy life years due to cancer and respiratory diseases.

By 2040, nearly 10 million healthy years could be lost each year if things don't change.