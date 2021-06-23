Realme C25s receives a price-hike of Rs. 500

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 23, 2021, 12:58 pm

Realme increases the prices of C25s smartphone in India

Realme has hiked the prices of its C25s smartphone in India by Rs. 500. The revision is applicable to both the 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB variants, and the new prices are now reflecting on the company's official website. To recall, the Realme C25s was launched in India just earlier this month at a starting price of Rs. 9,999. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display

It measures 164.5x75.9x9.6mm and weighs 209 grams

The Realme C25s features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped triple camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner. The device bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Watery Blue and Watery Gray color options.

Information

There is an 8MP front camera

The Realme C25s offers a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it gets an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals

Under the hood, the phone supports 18W fast-charging

The Realme C25s draws power from a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and houses a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme C25s: Pricing and availability

Following the price-revision, the Realme C25s now costs Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB/128GB variant. It is currently up for grabs via Amazon, Flipkart, and Realme's online store.