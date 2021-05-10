Realme Narzo 30 to debut in Malaysia on May 18

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 10, 2021, 12:12 pm

A couple of days ago, Realme Narzo 30 passed Malaysia's SIRIM certification. Now, Realme has announced that the handset will be launched in the Asian country on May 18. Separately, YouTuber Marc Yeo Tech Review has shared an unboxing video of the device, revealing its design and specifications. The Narzo 30 will offer a 90Hz display, a Helio G95 chipset, and triple rear cameras.

Design and display

The phone will have a Full-HD+ display

The Realme Narzo 30 will feature a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel, a plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will offer a vertically-aligned triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 580-nits of brightness. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 162.36x74.46x9.45mm and weigh 198 grams.

Information

It will sport a 48MP main camera

The Realme Narzo 30 will be equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP monochrome shooter. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It will boot Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme Narzo 30 will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme Narzo 30: Pricing and availability

At present, there is no word regarding the official pricing and availability details of the Realme Narzo 30. However, considering the expected specifications, it is likely to cost around Rs. 10,000.