Next Article
Record-Breaking deal: EarFun Air Pro 4 earbuds at lowest price ever
EarFun Air Pro 4 earbuds just dropped to $55.99 for Amazon Prime Day—down from nearly $100.
If you've been eyeing a solid pair of wireless earbuds, this is their lowest price yet, but the deal only lasts until July 12, 2025.
Why you should get these earbuds
You get high-res audio with LDAC support, Bluetooth Auracast for smoother connections, and active noise cancelation to block out distractions.
The battery lasts up to 52 hours (yep, really), and Google Fast Pair makes setup super easy.
Plus, they come in black, white, blue, and violet—so there's a color for everyone.