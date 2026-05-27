Vijayawada start-up launches India's first stratospheric balloon

Red Balloon Aerospace, a deep-tech aerospace start-up based in Vijayawada, has successfully launched India's first private high-altitude super-pressure balloon. The mission, dubbed "Mission SANA," was launched from Indira Gandhi Stadium in Vijayawada and reached an altitude of about 25km above the Earth's surface. Founded last year, the company was able to build the platform and launch its first mission within eight months.

Technological advancement VISTA platform fills a critical void in spatial infrastructure Red Balloon Aerospace's VISTA platform, a super-pressure balloon, fills a critical void in spatial infrastructure. The stratosphere, lying between 20 and 50km, has largely been ignored despite its strategic advantages. Aircrafts operate below 10km while satellites orbit above 160km. Stratospheric platforms like VISTA offer high-resolution imaging with longer dwell times than satellites and flexible deployment without orbital launch costs.

Operational longevity Cost-effective alternative to satellite deployment Unlike conventional near-space platforms that take hours to ascend and descend, VISTA can remain operational for weeks or months. This makes it a cost-effective alternative to satellite deployment. The balloon carried payloads from organizations testing biological experiment systems, propulsion technology demonstrations, onboard computing platforms, Earth observation sensors, and navigation performance validation systems. "All payload missions were completed successfully," a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

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