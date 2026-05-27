Vijayawada start-up launches India's first stratospheric balloon
What's the story
Red Balloon Aerospace, a deep-tech aerospace start-up based in Vijayawada, has successfully launched India's first private high-altitude super-pressure balloon. The mission, dubbed "Mission SANA," was launched from Indira Gandhi Stadium in Vijayawada and reached an altitude of about 25km above the Earth's surface. Founded last year, the company was able to build the platform and launch its first mission within eight months.
Technological advancement
VISTA platform fills a critical void in spatial infrastructure
Red Balloon Aerospace's VISTA platform, a super-pressure balloon, fills a critical void in spatial infrastructure. The stratosphere, lying between 20 and 50km, has largely been ignored despite its strategic advantages. Aircrafts operate below 10km while satellites orbit above 160km. Stratospheric platforms like VISTA offer high-resolution imaging with longer dwell times than satellites and flexible deployment without orbital launch costs.
Operational longevity
Cost-effective alternative to satellite deployment
Unlike conventional near-space platforms that take hours to ascend and descend, VISTA can remain operational for weeks or months. This makes it a cost-effective alternative to satellite deployment. The balloon carried payloads from organizations testing biological experiment systems, propulsion technology demonstrations, onboard computing platforms, Earth observation sensors, and navigation performance validation systems. "All payload missions were completed successfully," a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Connectivity boost
'Functions as a tower in the sky'
The VISTA platform also provides a base for telecommunications, disaster monitoring, Earth observation, and surveillance applications. "At that altitude, the VISTA platform also functions as a tower in the sky," said C.V.S. Kiran, co-founder and CEO of Red Balloon Aerospace. He added that it enables Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) connectivity and disaster management across regions that have historically lacked persistent coverage at an affordable cost.