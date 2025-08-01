Next Article
Reddit aims to become the next Google
Reddit is setting its sights on becoming a top search engine, hoping to stand out by tapping into the massive amount of real conversations and advice shared by its 416 million weekly users.
CEO Steve Huffman says the goal is to make searching for answers on Reddit as easy—and useful—as possible, especially with over 70 million people already using the platform's basic search every week.
Reddit answers AI tool
A major piece of this push is Reddit Answers, an AI tool that's quickly caught on since launching in December and now has 6 million weekly users.
By rolling it out globally and weaving it into Reddit's main search, Huffman hopes to give people faster, more relevant results—helping Reddit stay essential even as Google changes how we find info online.