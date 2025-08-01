NASA starts random security checks at its facilities

The new protocol has raised privacy concerns among employees

At NASA's DC headquarters—nicknamed "the little White House"—staff will now go through metal detectors and occasional physical searches, plus vehicle checks at the gate.

While these steps are meant to prevent leaks of sensitive info during a wave of experienced workers leaving, they're also raising some privacy concerns among employees.

Random inspections like this are common in high-security industries but can be tricky when it comes to legal rights and morale.