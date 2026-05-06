Reddit user built AI bot to secure 50 job interviews
A Reddit user built an AI bot that helped him score 50 job interview calls in just one month.
The bot handled everything, from writing resumes and cover letters to personalizing and submitting applications, all while he slept.
His story has kicked off fresh conversations about whether using AI like this is fair in the job hunt.
Bot automated applications prompted fairness debate
The bot read job descriptions, crafted tailored resumes and cover letters, answered application questions, and sent out forms automatically.
The user shared, "In just one month, this method helped me secure around 50 interviews," but admitted there are some ethical concerns since companies use AI to screen applicants.
Reactions online were mixed: some found it clever, while others worried about fairness.
He pointed out that companies already use AI to screen applicants, so for him, it was just leveling the playing field.