Reddit user built AI bot to secure 50 job interviews

Bot automated applications prompted fairness debate

The bot read job descriptions, crafted tailored resumes and cover letters, answered application questions, and sent out forms automatically.

The user shared, "In just one month, this method helped me secure around 50 interviews," but admitted there are some ethical concerns since companies use AI to screen applicants.

Reactions online were mixed: some found it clever, while others worried about fairness.

He pointed out that companies already use AI to screen applicants, so for him, it was just leveling the playing field.