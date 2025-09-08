Jio activates 5G-only voice calls across India, ending 4G fallback

VoNR is a major upgrade over traditional fallback mechanisms like VoLTE. It allows for full 5G-native voice calls, resulting in shorter call setup times, fewer abrupt drops, and reduced packet loss. Plus, it improves battery life during calls by optimizing call routing and network efficiency. Jio's own IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) is being used to deliver high-definition audio quality with this new technology.

Strategic deployment

Jio's push for technology independence and global exports

The nationwide rollout of VoNR is not just a feature update, but a strategic move by Jio. The company is using its in-house 5G standalone core and IMS-enhanced VoNR infrastructure to push for technology independence. With over 500 million subscribers, Jio is paving the way for India's largest-scale VoNR deployment. This isn't just about better voice calls. The company is focused on building "sovereign telecom systems" and preparing for global exports of its 5G technology.