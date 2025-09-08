Jio activates 5G-only voice calls across India, ending 4G fallback
What's the story
Reliance Jio has launched Voice over New Radio (VoNR) across India, revolutionizing the way voice calls are made on 5G networks. The new technology eliminates the need for fallback to 4G during calls, providing faster connections and better battery efficiency. This means that any compatible Jio 5G phone can now make ultra-HD voice calls with significantly fewer interruptions or drops in quality.
Technological leap
VoNR's advantages and technical details
VoNR is a major upgrade over traditional fallback mechanisms like VoLTE. It allows for full 5G-native voice calls, resulting in shorter call setup times, fewer abrupt drops, and reduced packet loss. Plus, it improves battery life during calls by optimizing call routing and network efficiency. Jio's own IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) is being used to deliver high-definition audio quality with this new technology.
Strategic deployment
Jio's push for technology independence and global exports
The nationwide rollout of VoNR is not just a feature update, but a strategic move by Jio. The company is using its in-house 5G standalone core and IMS-enhanced VoNR infrastructure to push for technology independence. With over 500 million subscribers, Jio is paving the way for India's largest-scale VoNR deployment. This isn't just about better voice calls. The company is focused on building "sovereign telecom systems" and preparing for global exports of its 5G technology.