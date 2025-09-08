Apple to finally reveal iOS 26 release date tomorrow

Apple is gearing up to launch iOS 26, the latest software update for its iPhones . The new version was first unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. It comes with a refreshed design language, new apps, and improved system-wide intelligence capabilities. The tech giant will reveal the release date of iOS 26 tomorrow at its "Awe Dropping" event. The rollout is expected to happen around mid-September

Rollout strategy When will iOS 26 be available for download? Apple usually releases its major iOS update within a week of new iPhones hitting the market. Following this pattern, iOS 26 is expected to be available for download from September 15-16. The update will be rolled out globally in phases starting at 10:00am PT (10:30pm IST), reaching millions of users over the following hours.

Device support Which iPhones will get iOS 26? iOS 26 will be compatible with a wide range of devices, starting from the iPhone 12 series onward. The list includes the latest iPhone 16e, iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro and Pro Max models as well as older ones like the iPhone SE (2nd generation and newer). However, not all devices will get Apple Intelligence features due to hardware requirements.

AI capabilities AI features limited to certain devices The AI-powered Apple Intelligence features will only be supported on devices with the latest processors. This means only the iPhone 16e, iPhone 16 series (including Plus, Pro and Pro Max) and iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max models will be able to access these advanced capabilities. The upcoming iPhone 17 is expected to run iOS 26 out of the box.

Feature highlights Major improvements in Siri and Photos app The iOS 26 update brings a new Liquid Glass design language for a more fluid and translucent interface. Siri gets a major upgrade with improved natural language understanding, on-screen awareness, and deeper context recognition. The Photos app has been redesigned for easier browsing and organizing while Messages gets emoji/sticker tapbacks, scheduled messages, and enhanced satellite messaging capabilities.