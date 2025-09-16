Report: Fossil fuel pollution is a major health hazard

A fresh report from the Global Climate and Health Alliance (September 2025) says fossil fuel pollution isn't just about the planet—it's hurting people's health from before birth through old age. The damage starts with extraction and lingers long after, hitting marginalized communities hardest.

Pollution's impact on health Exposure to fossil fuel pollutants can lead to asthma, heart disease, cancers, dementia—even low birth weight and birth defects.

Places near mining or refining sites (like Korba in India) see more respiratory issues and water-related diseases.

Toxins like lead and mercury build up in soil and water, causing chronic illness across generations.

Governments poured $7 trillion into fossil fuel subsidies in 2022 Despite all this, governments poured $7 trillion into fossil fuel subsidies in 2022 alone.

Policies mostly focus on carbon emissions but ignore these serious health impacts.

The report urges an immediate stop to new fossil projects, stronger pollution controls, and support for affected workers.