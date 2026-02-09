Ring's new AI feature helps find lost dogs

Upload a photo of your missing dog, and the AI scans nearby outdoor Ring cameras to spot matches based on appearance, size, and breed. Camera owners get an alert with your dog's photo and can share helpful footage privately—no phone numbers needed.

Ring is also helping animal shelters

Ring is committing $1 million to help equip animal shelters and aims to assist the more than 4,000 US shelters, teaming up with Petco Love and Best Friends Animal Society.

Last year alone saw over a million lost pet reports on the Neighbors app.

There are already feel-good stories: one Kansas resident found her dog Nyx in just 15 minutes; another user was reunited with his service dog Lainey on the same day he went missing.