Roblox faces backlash over game depicting assassination of conservative leader
Roblox is facing serious criticism after a user-created game let players reenact the assassination of Charlie Kirk, who died on September 10, 2025.
The game's appearance has sparked fresh concerns from parents about how safe Roblox really is for its huge community—over 380 million monthly active users worldwide.
Legal action possible against Roblox
After the backlash, Roblox quickly removed over 100 similar games that broke its rules.
Oklahoma's Attorney General announced an investigation into the platform's safety controls and warned of possible legal action.
Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a close associate of Kirk, even threatened to get Roblox pulled from the Apple App Store and involve the Federal Communications Commission unless it tightens up content moderation.
Despite all this, Roblox's chief safety officer says they're committed to making the platform safer for everyone.