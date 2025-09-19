Roblox faces backlash over game depicting assassination of conservative leader

Legal action possible against Roblox

After the backlash, Roblox quickly removed over 100 similar games that broke its rules.

Oklahoma's Attorney General announced an investigation into the platform's safety controls and warned of possible legal action.

Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a close associate of Kirk, even threatened to get Roblox pulled from the Apple App Store and involve the Federal Communications Commission unless it tightens up content moderation.

Despite all this, Roblox's chief safety officer says they're committed to making the platform safer for everyone.