Roblox introduces 'Trusted Connections' feature for verified teens
Roblox just launched new safety features for users aged 13-18, including a "Trusted Connections" option that lets teens interact with people they actually know in a safer way.
This update comes after concerns from Florida's Attorney General and aims to make the platform a more secure space for younger players.
What's new in the update?
Now, the old "Friends" section is called "Connections," and only verified teens can use the new feature thanks to selfie-based age checks and age estimation tech.
Teens get better privacy controls to manage who sees them online, while parents get clearer insights into their child's activity—like who they're connecting with and how much time they spend on Roblox.