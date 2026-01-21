From AI to Autopilot: What's fueling latest Altman-Musk clash

Altman quickly hit back at Musk's tweet, reminding him of the deaths associated with Tesla 's Autopilot system. He also brought up the controversy surrounding Grok AI's creation of non-consensual sexual imagery. "Apparently more than 50 people have died from crashes related to Autopilot," Altman said in a tweet. "I only ever rode in a car using it once, some time ago, but my first thought was that it was far from a safe thing for Tesla to have released."

Responsibility

Altman emphasizes responsibility and complexity of AI situations

Altman further stressed the importance of treating such complex situations with respect. He said, "It is genuinely hard; we need to protect vulnerable users while also making sure our guardrails still allow all of our users to benefit from our tools." The exchange between Musk and Altman comes as Musk intensifies his lawsuit against OpenAI, accusing it of abandoning its nonprofit mission. Musk now wants OpenAI and its biggest backer Microsoft to pay him damages between $79-$134 billion.