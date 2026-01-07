Samsung and Intel's new display technology lowers laptop battery drain

SmartPower HDR works by having the laptop's chipset track the peak brightness of each frame in real-time. The panel's timing controller chip then uses this data and the ratio of active pixels to determine the best driving voltage for the panel. This way, general tasks like web browsing or document editing can run at lower voltage levels, while high-definition content such as games or video playback needs higher brightness and voltage.

Efficiency

SmartPower HDR's impact on power consumption

Traditional HDR modes stay at maximum brightness, consuming more power even in regular use cases. This is why many laptops stick to SDR mode, despite the color and brightness benefits of HDR. However, SmartPower HDR can cut down OLED pixel emission power consumption by up to 22% in general usage, and up to 17% during HDR content. In fact, under general usage scenarios, its power consumption is similar to that of SDR mode.