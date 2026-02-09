Samsung Galaxy F70e launched with 6,000mAh battery and IP54 rating

Inside, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip (scoring over 623K on AnTuTu), with options for 4GB or 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It ships with One UI 8 based on Android 16, and Samsung promises six OS generations and six years of security updates.

For photos, there's a sharp 50MP main camera plus a depth sensor on the back, and an 8MP selfie cam up front.

The huge 6,000mAh battery should easily last all day (and then some), with fast charging at 25W.

Prices start at ₹12,499 after launch discounts—with sales kicking off February 17, 2026, on Samsung.com, Flipkart, and select stores across India.

If you want solid specs without breaking the bank, this one's worth checking out.