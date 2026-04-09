Samsung's S25 Ultra gets Ocean Mode: What is it?
What's the story
Samsung has updated its Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone with a unique underwater photography feature called Ocean Mode. The update was first spotted by SamMobile and may have an Expert RAW update waiting for users running the One UI 8.5 Beta version of the device. The feature was originally introduced with the Galaxy S24 Ultra in early 2025, but it was not made available to the general public at that time.
Feature details
Ocean Mode improves underwater photography
Ocean Mode, as the name suggests, is a special photo mode designed to improve underwater photography. The feature was initially developed to assist oceanographers in coral reef restoration efforts. It provides automatic color correction and reduces motion blur while taking photos underwater. The mode also comes with an interval shooting option that captures continuous shots at two-, five-, or 10-second intervals.
User access
Ocean Mode now available for Galaxy S25 Ultra
The latest update (version 5.0.08.2) of the Expert RAW app brings Ocean Mode to last year's Samsung flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This means that Galaxy S25 Ultra users running One UI 8.5 Beta may now enjoy this unique feature and explore its capabilities beyond its original purpose of aiding oceanographers in their work.
Safety note
IP68 rating and limitations
While the addition of Ocean Mode is a welcome update, users should be cautious about using it for underwater photography. The IP68 rating of the Galaxy S25 Ultra protects against dust and long periods of freshwater immersion under pressure. However, this does not guarantee protection against saltwater, which could damage the watertight seals if the phone is submerged in it.