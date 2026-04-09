Samsung's S25 Ultra gets Ocean Mode: What is it?

Samsung has updated its Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone with a unique underwater photography feature called Ocean Mode. The update was first spotted by SamMobile and may have an Expert RAW update waiting for users running the One UI 8.5 Beta version of the device. The feature was originally introduced with the Galaxy S24 Ultra in early 2025, but it was not made available to the general public at that time.

Feature details Ocean Mode improves underwater photography Ocean Mode, as the name suggests, is a special photo mode designed to improve underwater photography. The feature was initially developed to assist oceanographers in coral reef restoration efforts. It provides automatic color correction and reduces motion blur while taking photos underwater. The mode also comes with an interval shooting option that captures continuous shots at two-, five-, or 10-second intervals.

User access Ocean Mode now available for Galaxy S25 Ultra The latest update (version 5.0.08.2) of the Expert RAW app brings Ocean Mode to last year's Samsung flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This means that Galaxy S25 Ultra users running One UI 8.5 Beta may now enjoy this unique feature and explore its capabilities beyond its original purpose of aiding oceanographers in their work.

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