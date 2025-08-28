Next Article
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra gets ₹20,000 discount on Amazon
Samsung's latest flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G, just got a hefty ₹20,099 discount on Amazon—now selling for ₹1,09,900 instead of the original ₹1,29,999.
If you've been eyeing a premium phone but holding out for a deal, this could be your moment.
You can also get up to ₹33,059 off via trade-in
You can knock off another ₹3,200 using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card (final price: ₹1,06,699), and there's up to ₹33,059 off if you trade in your old phone.
The S25 Ultra packs a huge 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chip with up to 12GB RAM, and a standout 200MP main camera—making it pretty tempting if you love great screens and next-level photos.