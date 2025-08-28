Google Phone app now lets you create custom calling cards

Google is widely rolling out a new feature called "calling cards" for its Phone app on Android devices. The update comes after the Material 3 Expressive redesign last week. Once the feature is available, users will see a prompt saying "Introducing calling card: Customize how you see your contact when they call you" on the Home tab of the app.

Feature integration Accessing the calling card feature The calling card feature can also be accessed directly through Google Contacts for a more seamless editing experience. The Phone app by Google will take you to a "Calling card" page where all added cards are displayed for quick edits. This page can be accessed anytime from the app's Settings list, making it easier to manage your contacts' calling cards.

Personalization features Customization options for your contacts The calling card feature offers a range of customization options. You can take a new photo, pick one from your gallery, or use Google Photos to select an image for a contact. Along with cropping and framing the image, you can also customize the name at the top with different fonts and color options.This way, each contact gets their unique calling card on incoming calls and during calls.