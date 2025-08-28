Watch: Boston Dynamics' Spot robot can now do backflips

Boston Dynamics has once again wowed us with its innovative Spot robot, a four-legged machine that resembles a dog. The Massachusetts-based team recently released a video showing Spot performing backflips with the finesse of an Olympic gymnast. The footage also highlights some of Spot's unsuccessful attempts at the maneuver, which ended in a heap on the floor.

Design evolution Backflips are not a customer requirement While it's improbable that Spot would ever be required to perform backflips in real-world situations, these stunts highlight the robot's incredible versatility. The video also gives a glimpse into Boston Dynamics' efforts to refine and enhance its design. Robotics engineer Arun Kumar explained that although backflips aren't a customer requirement, they help utilize the motors and power system to their full potential.

Recovery strategy Helps in designing recovery strategies Kumar further elaborated that when Spot is used in industrial environments with heavy payloads, it needs to recover quickly from slips or trips without damaging itself or its load. The backflip training not only exposes potential failure points during different maneuvers but also assists the team in designing recovery strategies for those failures.

Development process 'We had to operate at the extremes of the hardware' Kumar revealed that his team was surprised by Spot's ability to do a standing backflip. He said, "It took a while because we had to operate at the extremes of the hardware." The engineer also explained how they model these dynamics in simulations before deploying them on the robot. "Then we repeat the cycle. Run it on hardware. Find the next failure. Debug it," he added.