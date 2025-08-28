Massive 180-foot asteroid to pass by Earth tomorrow

NASA has confirmed that a massive asteroid , dubbed 2025 QY4, is headed toward Earth. The space rock measures nearly 180 foot across and is traveling at a speed of 48,610km/h. It will make its closest approach to our planet on August 29, coming within a distance of about 4.51 million kilometers.

Classification details Asteroid belongs to Aten group Despite its size and speed, asteroid 2025 QY4 poses no threat to Earth. It belongs to the Aten group of asteroids, which are known for crossing Earth's orbit. NASA designates an object as potentially hazardous if it comes within 7.4 million kilometers of Earth and is larger than 85 meters in diameter. However, this asteroid does not meet those criteria.

Monitoring significance Importance of monitoring near-Earth objects Even though asteroid 2025 QY4 is not a threat, its approach highlights the importance of monitoring near-Earth objects. These rocks can alter their paths slightly, which is why space agencies keep a close watch on them. ISRO's former chief, S. Somanath, had said India plans to study larger asteroids like Apophis, expected in 2029, and hopes to collaborate with NASA, ESA, and JAXA for these missions.