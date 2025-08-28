OpenAI, Anthropic join forces to test AI models' safety Technology Aug 28, 2025

OpenAI and Anthropic, usually rivals, have teamed up to test how safe their AI models really are.

Over the summer, they reviewed each other's public tech to spot issues like making things up or not following instructions.

This is the first time big AI labs have worked together like this, marking the first major cross-lab exercise in safety and alignment testing.