Researchers have found a way to make consistent-tasting chocolate
A team from the University of Nottingham has figured out which microbes give fancy chocolate its unique fruity and floral notes.
By recreating these bacteria and yeasts in the lab, they made chocolate that matches top-quality farm batches—opening the door to more reliable, consistently delicious cocoa.
How to recreate the taste of premium chocolate
Researchers tracked cocoa fermentations on Colombian farms, paying close attention to pH, temperature, and which microbes showed up.
They isolated nine key species—including Saccharomyces and Torulaspora yeasts—that turn sugars into those signature flavor compounds.
Their lab-made mix nailed both the taste and chemistry of premium chocolate.
Making top-quality treats easier for farmers
This breakthrough could help farmers ditch unpredictable fermentation for a science-backed method that ties measurable factors like pH directly to flavor.
The result? More consistent high-end chocolate, less batch-to-batch mystery, and tastier treats no matter where or when your cocoa was grown.