Samsung Galaxy S26 FE debuts at $700: Check features
What's the story
Samsung has expanded its Galaxy S26 series with the launch of the new Galaxy S26 FE. The latest addition is a Fan Edition smartphone that focuses on camera enhancements, sleek design, and advanced AI capabilities. It also comes pre-installed with One UI 9 based on Android 17. The device features a large 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display offering a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
Design and durability
The device promises 7 generations of OS upgrades
The Galaxy S26 FE is powered by Samsung's 3nm Exynos 2500 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and a storage capacity of up to 512GB.
The device runs on Android 17 with One UI 9, promising seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates.
Its design is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance, adding an extra layer of protection for users.
Photography capabilities
It gets AI-powered camera tools
The Galaxy S26 FE sports a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50MP primary sensor with OIS.
It is accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide shooter and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom.
A 12MP front-facing camera handles selfies.
Samsung has also added several AI-powered camera tools such as My FanCam for automatically tracking subjects while recording videos.
Power and connectivity
The smartphone supports 15W wireless charging
The Galaxy S26 FE packs a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. It can charge up to 69% in around half an hour.
The device also supports 15W wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare.
Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.4 for seamless connectivity across different platforms.
Market launch
To be available in 3 color options
The Galaxy S26 FE will be available in Blueberry, Graphite, and Pistachio colors from September 4 in select markets.
Samsung has not yet revealed pricing or availability details for India.
In the US, the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at $699.99 while the higher-end model with 256GB storage costs $799.99.