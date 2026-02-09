Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch date tipped: What to expect

Samsung is expected to unveil its Galaxy S26 lineup on February 25, 2026, in San Francisco. All models start with 256GB storage this year, and you can grab one from March 11. Prices in India may stay about the same as last year: the starting prices were ₹80,999 for the S25, ₹99,999 for the S25+, and ₹1,29,999 for the S25 Ultra.

Design, display, and performance The new design features a sleek unified camera island with rounded corners.

Display sizes range from a compact 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED on the S26 to a huge 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED on the Ultra (with super-bright 2,600 nits).

Under the hood is either a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Exynos 2600 chip (Europe), up to 16GB RAM, and batteries go up to 5,000mAh with fast charging—so you're set for gaming or all-day scrolling.

Camera specifications The S26 and S26+ pack triple rear cameras (50MP main), while the Ultra flexes a massive 200MP main sensor plus extra telephoto lenses for serious zooming.

Whether you're snapping pics or streaming late-night reels, these phones are built to keep up.