Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 leak shows slimmer design

The leaked renders show that the Galaxy Z Flip8 will sport a main foldable display of 6.9-inch and an outer cover screen of 4.1-inch. When folded, the device is said to measure 85.4 x 75.4 x 13.2mm and when opened, it would measure slightly longer at 166.8 x 75.4 x 6.6mm.

Design evolution

Design almost identical to Galaxy Z Flip7

The design of the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is almost identical to that of its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 7. However, this new model will be slightly longer, wider, and thicker than the existing one. Interestingly enough, it will be thinner than its predecessor when folded up. The leaked renders also show a dual-camera setup on the rear of the device.