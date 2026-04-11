Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 leak shows slimmer design
What's the story
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip8 has been spotted in a new leak, giving us our first look at the device. The leak comes from popular tipster Steve H. McFly, aka @OnLeaks, in collaboration with My Mobiles. The renders show a design similar to its predecessor but with some notable differences in dimensions and display sizes.
Specs revealed
Device to sport a 6.9-inch main display
The leaked renders show that the Galaxy Z Flip8 will sport a main foldable display of 6.9-inch and an outer cover screen of 4.1-inch. When folded, the device is said to measure 85.4 x 75.4 x 13.2mm and when opened, it would measure slightly longer at 166.8 x 75.4 x 6.6mm.
Design evolution
Design almost identical to Galaxy Z Flip7
The design of the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is almost identical to that of its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 7. However, this new model will be slightly longer, wider, and thicker than the existing one. Interestingly enough, it will be thinner than its predecessor when folded up. The leaked renders also show a dual-camera setup on the rear of the device.