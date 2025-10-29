Samsung may soon increase prices of Galaxy M, A series

The main reason is ongoing DRAM shortages—these are getting harder (and pricier) to source since Samsung is focusing more on high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips for AI servers. HBM production takes priority and costs more, squeezing supply for regular phone memory. Earlier in 2025, Samsung reportedly raised DDR4 and DDR5 DRAM prices by up to 20%.

What does this mean for you?

If you've been eyeing a new Galaxy M or A phone, they may see higher price tags soon.

Even small increases could make these models less wallet-friendly at a time when every rupee counts.

For now, the S series stays safe from hikes—but mid-range buyers may want to keep an eye out for deals or consider alternatives while the market adjusts.