Samsung's tri-fold Galaxy phone could be launching soon

Phone will likely support Google's Gemini AI

Leaked details say the "2025 Samsung Trifold" will support Google's Gemini AI and is listed alongside the S25, Fold 7, and Flip 7 as eligible for Gemini AI features in 2025.

With its double-fold setup, you'll get three screens for easier multitasking and streaming.

Plus, Samsung has been teasing this tech internationally, so a big reveal seems just around the corner.