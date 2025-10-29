Next Article
Samsung's tri-fold Galaxy phone could be launching soon
Technology
Looks like Samsung is about to shake up smartphones with a new tri-fold Galaxy device.
Recent clues from Google's Android app code show this phone—featuring three segments created by two folds—appears to be approaching launch.
If true, it could be one of the biggest upgrades we've seen in mobile design.
Phone will likely support Google's Gemini AI
Leaked details say the "2025 Samsung Trifold" will support Google's Gemini AI and is listed alongside the S25, Fold 7, and Flip 7 as eligible for Gemini AI features in 2025.
With its double-fold setup, you'll get three screens for easier multitasking and streaming.
Plus, Samsung has been teasing this tech internationally, so a big reveal seems just around the corner.