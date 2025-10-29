Adobe integrates Google AI models across its creative apps

Adobe and Google Cloud have announced an expanded strategic partnership at Adobe MAX 2025 event. The collaboration will see Google's advanced AI models being integrated into Adobe's creative apps such as Firefly, Photoshop, and Premiere. The move is aimed at revolutionizing the way professionals and businesses create, customize, and scale AI-generated content.

AI integration Integrating Google AI models into Adobe's creative ecosystem The partnership will integrate Google's top AI models—Gemini, Veo, and Imagen—into Adobe's creative ecosystem. The collaboration is set to combine Adobe's creative legacy with Google's AI capabilities, enabling users to create higher-quality images, richer videos, and more efficient workflows. This means that tools like Firefly, Express, Photoshop and Premiere will soon provide access to these advanced models directly within their interfaces.

Customization capabilities Customizing AI for enterprise needs Enterprise users will also get the chance to customize models via Firefly Foundry. This feature will let businesses create brand-specific AI systems that can generate on-brand content at scale. The move is a major expansion of Adobe's "partner model" strategy, which gives users the freedom to choose from top-tier AI models while maintaining trust and control within Adobe's ecosystem.

Data protection Ensuring data security with Vertex AI Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform will allow enterprises to train and deploy customized AI while keeping their proprietary data secure and separate from foundation model training. This is a key aspect of the partnership, as it ensures that businesses can leverage advanced AI capabilities without compromising their sensitive information.