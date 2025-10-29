High-end Samsung fridges now serve you ads
What's the story
Samsung is adding advertisements to its high-end smart fridges in the US. The change comes through a software update that started rolling out this week. The update introduces a rotating panel on Family Hub models with 21.5-inch and 32-inch screens, displaying news, calendar events, weather updates, and curated ads. The panel appears at the bottom of the home screen and changes every 10 seconds but only on certain themes like Weather and Color.
Ad details
Ad rollout limited to US
Samsung's ad rollout is limited to the US and doesn't cover 9-inch Family Hub models or other appliances with 9-inch or 7-inch AI Home screens like ovens, washers, and dryers. The first wave of ads promotes Samsung's own products and services. They are contextual, non-personalized ads that don't track user data. However, if you want a clean door display without any ads, you can turn off the toggle on day one or dismiss them as they rotate.
Disabling ads
How to turn off ads
To disable the ads, users need to open Settings on their fridge, go to Advertisements, and toggle the switch off. However, this will remove not just the ads but also the entire widget that provided quick access to calendar events, news updates, and weather forecasts. If you want to keep these features while avoiding ads from returning during a promotion cycle, you can tap 'X' next to an ad which will prevent it from appearing again for that particular promotion.
User impact
User reactions to ad invasion
The introduction of ads on Samsung's smart fridges has sparked bitter reactions from users. Some see it as an invasion of privacy in their homes. The company has stressed that these ads are contextual and non-personalized, meaning they don't collect or track individual user data. However, this move highlights a growing trend among tech companies to monetize their products through advertising after the initial sale.