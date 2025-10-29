High-end Samsung fridges now serve you ads

Samsung is adding advertisements to its high-end smart fridges in the US. The change comes through a software update that started rolling out this week. The update introduces a rotating panel on Family Hub models with 21.5-inch and 32-inch screens, displaying news, calendar events, weather updates, and curated ads. The panel appears at the bottom of the home screen and changes every 10 seconds but only on certain themes like Weather and Color.

Ad details Ad rollout limited to US Samsung's ad rollout is limited to the US and doesn't cover 9-inch Family Hub models or other appliances with 9-inch or 7-inch AI Home screens like ovens, washers, and dryers. The first wave of ads promotes Samsung's own products and services. They are contextual, non-personalized ads that don't track user data. However, if you want a clean door display without any ads, you can turn off the toggle on day one or dismiss them as they rotate.

Disabling ads How to turn off ads To disable the ads, users need to open Settings on their fridge, go to Advertisements, and toggle the switch off. However, this will remove not just the ads but also the entire widget that provided quick access to calendar events, news updates, and weather forecasts. If you want to keep these features while avoiding ads from returning during a promotion cycle, you can tap 'X' next to an ad which will prevent it from appearing again for that particular promotion.