Elon Musk's Grokipedia is live: How it differs from Wikipedia Technology Oct 29, 2025

Elon Musk just launched Grokipedia, an AI-powered encyclopedia from his company xAI, and says it will soon beat Wikipedia in "breadth, depth and accuracy."

The platform went live on October 27, 2025, with about 900,000 articles—most borrowed from Wikipedia for now.

Musk says Grokipedia will move away from using Wikipedia content by the end of this year.