Elon Musk's Grokipedia is live: How it differs from Wikipedia
Elon Musk just launched Grokipedia, an AI-powered encyclopedia from his company xAI, and says it will soon beat Wikipedia in "breadth, depth and accuracy."
The platform went live on October 27, 2025, with about 900,000 articles—most borrowed from Wikipedia for now.
Musk says Grokipedia will move away from using Wikipedia content by the end of this year.
Editing process and content generation
Instead of letting anyone edit like Wikipedia does, Grokipedia uses its own Grok AI model to create and update articles.
Users can't make direct changes but can suggest corrections through feedback forms.
This means xAI keeps tight control over what goes up—pretty different from Wikipedia's open community vibe.
Real-time updates and potential bias concerns
Grokipedia promises real-time info updates thanks to its AI tech, aiming to cut down on editorial bias.
Still, some critics are already worried about a right-leaning slant that matches Musk's views.
For now, you'll have to use it in your browser—there's no mobile app yet.