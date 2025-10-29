Meet NEO, the humanoid robot that can live in your home

NEO can chat and help with daily tasks

NEO is built to fit right into your home—it's quiet (just 22 dB), weighs 30kg, and can lift up to 68kg.

You get WiFi, Bluetooth, and 5G connectivity plus an AI-powered chat feature for easy conversations and automating tasks.

The first versions might need some remote control but are still a big step toward robots in daily life.

A global rollout is planned for 2027 as the company aims to make helpful robots part of everyday living.