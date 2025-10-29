'Mummified' dinosaur reveals its last meal and colors

Tests showed this nodosaur had reddish-brown coloring and countershading—a natural camouflage trick that helped it hide from big predators like Acrocanthosaurus. Even though it was built like a tank (weighing about 1.3 tons!), blending in was key to staying safe.

Fossil named after the person who prepped it for study

The fossil is named after Mark Mitchell, who spent over 7,000 hours carefully preparing it for study.

This find gives scientists a rare peek at what life was really like back in the Early Cretaceous period—and you'll be able to see it yourself at the Royal Tyrrell Museum.