Apple's MacBooks and iPads to get OLED displays

Timeline for other upcoming models

The first MacBook Pro with an OLED screen is expected by late 2026 or early 2027, showing off a fresh design.

A MacBook Air with OLED is in the pipeline too, but is not expected to launch before 2028—both will use Apple's next-gen M6 chips.

For spring 2026, there's a new MacBook Air with an M5 chip on the way.

On the iPad side, the Mini will get its first OLED upgrade in 2026 (plus better speakers), while the Air will stick with LCD for now before eventually joining the OLED club later on.