'Transplanting pig organs into humans': What is xenotransplantation Technology Oct 29, 2025

Doctors are turning to pigs for a potential fix to the global organ shortage.

This year, Tim Andrews from New Hampshire received a pig kidney at Massachusetts General Hospital, and it worked for 271 days—pretty remarkable when you consider that only about 10% of patients worldwide get transplants, and in the US alone, 13 people die each day waiting.