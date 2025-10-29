Eli Lilly and NVIDIA build pharma's most powerful AI supercomputer
Eli Lilly and NVIDIA have teamed up to launch the pharmaceutical world's most powerful AI supercomputer in 2025.
The goal? To speed up drug discovery by combining Lilly's huge trove of medical data with cutting-edge AI, potentially transforming how new medicines are found.
The system runs on NVIDIA's DGX SuperPOD with over 1,000 high-powered GPUs, acting like an "AI factory" that handles everything from data crunching to training and fine-tuning models.
Lilly is using these tools to hunt for new drug molecules, all through its TuneLab platform—which lets biotech partners tap into insights while keeping their own data safe.
This isn't just about finding drugs faster. The tech could also help with things like medical imaging and manufacturing.
By making AI a real partner in research, Lilly hopes to understand diseases better and get treatments to people more quickly—maybe even changing how fast new meds reach patients around the world.