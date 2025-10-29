GitHub's latest feature unites AI coding agents in one place

GitHub , the Microsoft-owned developer platform, has announced the launch of Agent HQ. The new open ecosystem was unveiled at the annual GitHub Universe 2025 conference in San Francisco. The move is part of GitHub's strategy to become a one-stop destination for AI-assisted software development and reach its goal of one billion developers by 2030.

AI integration Coding agents from top tech companies Agent HQ is a unique platform that will host various coding agents from top tech companies like Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, Cognition, and xAI. These agents will be available directly within GitHub in the coming months. Access to these tools will be provided through a paid GitHub Copilot subscription. This integration is expected to enhance the software development process by leveraging advanced AI capabilities.

Expansion Rapid growth in developer adoption GitHub is witnessing unprecedented growth with a new developer joining every second. The platform now has over 180 million developers, largely driven by India, Brazil, and Indonesia. These countries have large young populations with increasing internet access and growing start-up ecosystems. There's also a surge in AI-related projects as local companies adopt new tools to compete globally.

Developer hub India leads GitHub's global developer community India has emerged as GitHub's fastest-growing developer hub with 21.9 million users. The country also boasts the largest public and open-source contributor base in the world. This is a significant jump from GitHub's earlier figure of 18 million in April 2025. The growth highlights India's increasing prominence in the global tech landscape and its contribution to open-source development.

Enhanced features New capabilities for developers Agent HQ will also introduce a host of new capabilities for developers. These include mission control, a single command center to assign, steer and track the work of multiple agents from anywhere. There will also be agentic code review, a dedicated control panel to govern AI access and agent behavior. A metrics dashboard will be introduced too, giving insights into the impact of AI on a developer's work.