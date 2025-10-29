This device turns your toilet into a health tracker

The U-Scan fits inside your toilet bowl

The U-Scan fits inside your toilet bowl and sends health insights straight to an app on your phone. It only needs a tiny sample, cleans itself in about three hours, and its cartridges last up to three months.

To unlock detailed results, you'll need a Withings+ membership ($100/year), plus the device itself starts at $380 for three months of use (renewals are $100). There is also an intensive package for $450 with renewal at $180.

Withings is joining brands like Kohler Health in making wellness tracking more hands-off.