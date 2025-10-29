This device turns your toilet into a health tracker
Withings just dropped two new gadgets—U-Scan Nutrio and U-Scan Calci—that turn your toilet into a health tracker.
Instead of wearing a smartwatch, you simply let these devices analyze your urine to check hydration, nutrition, and even kidney stone risk.
They use smart sensors and special cartridges to do all the work behind the scenes.
The U-Scan fits inside your toilet bowl
The U-Scan fits inside your toilet bowl and sends health insights straight to an app on your phone. It only needs a tiny sample, cleans itself in about three hours, and its cartridges last up to three months.
To unlock detailed results, you'll need a Withings+ membership ($100/year), plus the device itself starts at $380 for three months of use (renewals are $100). There is also an intensive package for $450 with renewal at $180.
Withings is joining brands like Kohler Health in making wellness tracking more hands-off.