Samsung rolls out One UI 8.5 worldwide with Galaxy AI
Technology
Samsung is rolling out its big One UI 8.5 update worldwide, after months of beta testing and a debut on the Galaxy S26 series.
Built on Android 16, this update brings fresh Galaxy AI features like "Now Nudge" in Samsung Keyboard and some sleek design tweaks.
One UI 8.5 adds Quick Share
One UI 8.5 packs AirDrop-style Quick Share, a fully customizable Quick Panel, Bluetooth Auracast support, and lock screen changes that match your wallpaper.
You also get partial screen recording, better battery-saving options, Weather app upgrades, and DeX remembers window sizes.
The update is starting in South Korea but will hit global devices soon, including the Galaxy S25/S24 series, Z Fold7/Z Flip7, and Tab S11 series.
To check if it's live for you: head to Settings.