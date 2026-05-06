Samsung rolls out One UI 8.5 worldwide with Galaxy AI

One UI 8.5 adds Quick Share

One UI 8.5 packs AirDrop-style Quick Share, a fully customizable Quick Panel, Bluetooth Auracast support, and lock screen changes that match your wallpaper.

You also get partial screen recording, better battery-saving options, Weather app upgrades, and DeX remembers window sizes.

The update is starting in South Korea but will hit global devices soon, including the Galaxy S25/S24 series, Z Fold7/Z Flip7, and Tab S11 series.

To check if it's live for you: head to Settings.