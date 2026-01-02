Samsung S26 to offer built-in screen privacy against prying eyes

Samsung is gearing up to introduce a new screen privacy feature in its upcoming Galaxy S26 series. The capability, part of One UI 8.5, will be directly integrated into system settings. This means users won't have to rely on third-party apps or physical privacy screen protectors anymore. The feature is expected to debut with the Galaxy S26 Ultra and then expand across the entire Galaxy S26 lineup.

Functionality How does the privacy display feature work? The privacy display feature works by reducing screen visibility from side angles. When activated, the content on the screen becomes difficult to read for people sitting or standing next to you, but remains clear for the user looking at it head-on. This is particularly useful for protecting sensitive information like messages, emails, banking apps, and work documents in public spaces.

Flexibility Samsung's approach is software-controlled Unlike traditional privacy screen protectors that alter viewing angles and brightness permanently, Samsung's solution is software-controlled. This means users can toggle the feature on or off as needed, depending on their environment and usage. The privacy display will be accessible through the phone's settings menu in One UI 8.5, allowing manual activation or setting conditions for automatic activation based on specific scenarios like outdoor use or opening certain apps.