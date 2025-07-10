Next Article
Samsung set to launch trifold smartphone in 2025
Samsung just announced it's working on its first trifold smartphone, aiming for a launch by the end of 2023.
The news dropped at their Unpacked event in New York, where they also showed off three new foldable models—making it clear Samsung wants to stay ahead in the foldable phone game.
Samsung's response to Huawei's Mate X2
This move comes after Huawei released the world's first trifold phone, the Mate XT.
With Apple rumored to join the foldables race next year, Samsung is stepping up to keep its lead and show it's serious about innovation.
The new trifold doesn't have an official name yet, but Samsung says development is already underway.