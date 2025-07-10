EU proposes guidelines to regulate advanced AI models

EU's push for transparency in AI training

This move matters because it's pushing for more transparency on how these powerful AIs are trained, including where their data comes from and how they avoid stuff like pirated content.

Even though some companies wanted more time, the EU isn't budging on its timeline: full compliance is due by August 2027.

By leading the way on AI safety and rights, the EU hopes other countries will follow suit—so if you care about tech shaping your world, this is one to watch.