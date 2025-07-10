EU proposes guidelines to regulate advanced AI models
The European Union just dropped a voluntary Code of Practice to help companies get ready for strict new AI rules with compliance deadlines starting in 2024 for new models and 2027 for existing models.
This code is all about making sure big AI models—think ChatGPT or Google's Gemini—are built and used responsibly.
It was shaped with input from experts and industry folks, aiming to set the ground rules before the official deadline hits.
EU's push for transparency in AI training
This move matters because it's pushing for more transparency on how these powerful AIs are trained, including where their data comes from and how they avoid stuff like pirated content.
Even though some companies wanted more time, the EU isn't budging on its timeline: full compliance is due by August 2027.
By leading the way on AI safety and rights, the EU hopes other countries will follow suit—so if you care about tech shaping your world, this is one to watch.