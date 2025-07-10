Next Article
EU introduces AI code enforcing copyright and transparency
The European Union just dropped a voluntary code to help companies get ready for its upcoming AI Act.
The focus? Making sure AI is transparent and respects copyright—developers need to log how their AI works and steer clear of pirated material.
If creators ask, their copyrighted content has to be left out of AI training.
Tech giants aren't happy with the new requirements
This code is meant to smooth the transition as stricter rules kick in soon, starting with popular tools like ChatGPT.
While the EU says signing up gives companies more legal clarity, big tech names like Meta and Alphabet aren't thrilled—they think these requirements go too far.
Still, the EU isn't backing down: penalties for breaking the rules could hit 7% of annual sales, so early compliance really counts.