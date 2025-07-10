EU introduces AI code enforcing copyright and transparency

Tech giants aren't happy with the new requirements

This code is meant to smooth the transition as stricter rules kick in soon, starting with popular tools like ChatGPT.

While the EU says signing up gives companies more legal clarity, big tech names like Meta and Alphabet aren't thrilled—they think these requirements go too far.

Still, the EU isn't backing down: penalties for breaking the rules could hit 7% of annual sales, so early compliance really counts.