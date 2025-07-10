Next Article
Google AI mode enhances learning for students
Google just rolled out its AI Mode, powered by Gemini 2.5, for English-language users across India and beyond—no more waiting lists or sign-ups.
Now, users in India and beyond can search using voice commands, upload images, and get info from multiple sources all in one place.
It's designed to make searching feel a lot more personal and seamless.
AI mode makes searching more personal, seamless
With AI Mode, you can ask several questions at once and get quicker, more accurate answers.
The system remembers your last question so you don't have to repeat yourself when following up.
Plus, hands-free searching with voice commands and Google Lens lets you identify objects or translate text just by snapping a pic—making learning on the go way easier.