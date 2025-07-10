OpenAI prepares for open source ChatGPT model launch
OpenAI is reportedly set to launch a new open-source AI model, shifting gears after years of keeping its tech private.
While this model won't be as powerful as GPT-4, it's designed to be more accessible for anyone interested in building or experimenting with AI.
OpenAI's 1st open-source release since GPT-2
This will be OpenAI's first open-source release since 2019's GPT-2.
The company is expected to engage developers and researchers to jump in, share feedback, and help improve the model together—a nod to the growing popularity of collaborative, open AI projects.
OpenAI's move amid rising competition
OpenAI isn't making this move in a vacuum. With Chinese tech giants like Alibaba and Baidu rolling out their own AI models, competition is fierce.
By going open-source again, OpenAI hopes to stay relevant and keep pace with the fast-changing world of AI development.